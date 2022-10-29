Left Menu

Under-construction flyover collapses in Kerala

29-10-2022
Under-construction flyover collapses in Kerala
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An under-construction flyover along a national highway collapsed in Periya town in this district in the small hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred while the concreting work was progressing in the area as part of the national highway development.

A construction worker suffered minor injuries in the accident, they said.

A case would be registered against the contractors and the factors that led to the collapse of the flyover were being examined, they added. People's representatives including Lok Sabha MP Rajmohan Unnithan visited the accident site.

