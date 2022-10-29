Left Menu

North East monsoon sets in: IMD

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-10-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 12:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The much awaited north east monsoon commenced over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Tamil Nadu receives the bulk of its annual rainfall during the northeast monsoon, which prevails over between October and December.

''Northeast monsoon rains commenced over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and adjoining areas of south Coastal Andhra Pradesh today, the 29th October 2022,'' the IMD said in a release.

''Under the influence of setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over Bay of Bengal and South Peninsular India, the northeast monsoon rains commenced'' over the said areas, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

