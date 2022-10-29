HRV Global Life Sciences honoured with two prestigious Leadership awards as the leading pharmaceutical company in India and Middle East

Hyderabad, Telangana, [India], October 29: HRV Global Life Sciences, a trendsetter in the pharmaceutical industry has been honoured with two prestigious awards: the Middle East Healthcare Leadership Award for ''Best Pharmaceutical Market Expansion Company'' and the ''ET Global Indian Leaders Award 2022.'' Hari Kiran Chereddi, Managing Director of HRV Global has been ecstatic about yet another award "ET Global Indian Leaders Awards 2022 - Excellence In The Field Of Pharmaceuticals". "We help pharmaceutical manufacturers 'expand' into a market, especially the not so easy to access ones" said Hari Kiran Chereddi. HRV Global is a market expansion company and is uniquely placed in the Indian pharmaceutical sector. The company is helping pharmaceutical manufacturers to expand in the markets other than India. We have been sourcing, manufacturing and providing these services in the pharmaceutical industry value chain with a strong portfolio of over 400 different products to 50+ global corporations" said Chereddi. The company has penetrated deep into the geographies like Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Cuba. Despite of several challenges to expand their footprints in these markets, the company has been successful with their unique business model of catering to local pharma compliance, cutting-edge supply chain logistics, and addressing banking challenges.

Talking about their core presence in the Middle East market, Chereddi said, "Middle East market is a potpourri of cultures, very similar to Indian culture. They work on 'trust' as a major credo and also are cost sensitive. Their geopolitical situation is also quite diverse and thereby demanding partners to be agile and adaptive at the same time.

According to Chereddi, opaque geographies due to their socio-political climate, do not have the ability to provide their people with quality and timely medication. One of the key pillars of the business HRV Global has created is around this and is an area which is 'often' blindsided. HRV Global's vision is to become one of the largest players in the Market Expansion domain and expanding beyond pharmaceutical products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)