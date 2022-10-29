Left Menu

This solar-powered spacecraft will use lasers to search for Moon's water ice

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-10-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 16:09 IST
This solar-powered spacecraft will use lasers to search for Moon's water ice
Image Credit: NASA
NASA is sending Lunar Flashlight, a small solar-powered satellite, to Moon's South Pole to search for water ice inside the darkest craters in the region. Launching in November 2022, the briefcase-sized satellite will use lasers to shed light on these craters.

The SmallSat mission will have a very elongated orbit, called near-rectilinear halo orbit, taking it within 9 miles (15 kilometers) above the lunar South Pole. This special orbit requires far less fuel than traditional orbits, and Lunar Flashlight will be only the second NASA mission to use this type of trajectory, with the first one being the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE) mission.

"The reason for this orbit is to be able to come in close enough that Lunar Flashlight can shine its lasers and get a good return from the surface, but to also have a stable orbit that consumes little fuel," said Barbara Cohen, Lunar Flashlight principal investigator at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

According to NASA, the Lunar Flashlight mission will be the first interplanetary spacecraft to use a new kind of green propellant that is safer to transport and store compared to the commonly used in-space propellants such as hydrazine. Additionally, it will be the first mission to use a four-laser reflectometer to look for water ice on the Moon.

NASA's Lunar Flashlight will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in mid-November. It will share a ride with the Japanese Hakuto-R lander and United Arab Emirate's Rashid 1 rover.

