Maha: BNMC urges hawkers to take advantage of PM SVANidhi scheme

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-10-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 16:13 IST
Maha: BNMC urges hawkers to take advantage of PM SVANidhi scheme
The civic authorities in Bhiwandi of Maharashtra's Thane district have urged hawkers to take advantage of the PM SVANidhi scheme, which will resume in the town from November 1, an official said on Saturday.

Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) commissioner Vijaykumar Mhasal has asked hawkers to make use of the scheme that provides affordable collateral-free loans to street vendors.

In an official release, the BNMC's public relations officer Sunil Zalke said that all categories of hawkers will be eligible for a loan of Rs 10,000, and those in the urban region will be eligible for an additional Rs 10,000.

People who repay the loans promptly will be eligible for a 7 per cent subsidy in the loan amount, he said, adding that people using digital transactions will be given priority in the disbursement of loans.

During the pandemic, the disbursal of loans was suspended and it is being resumed now, the official said.

