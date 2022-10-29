More than 50 animals rescued by forest dept during Diwali in Mumbai, Thane

More than 50 animals, birds and reptiles were rescued by the forest department during Diwali festivities in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district, an official said on Saturday. The forest department in coordination with Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) rescued animals and birds after attending more than 110 distress calls over a period of five days, he said.

Fireworks during Diwali not only cause air, water and noise pollution, but they also have a negative impact on urban wildlife and community animals, said Pawan Sharma, president of RAWW and the honorary wildlife warden with the state forest department.

Monkeys, squirrels, bats, parakeets, kites, ibis cuckoos, owls, monitor lizards, snakes and turtles were rescued from different parts of the city and suburbs in coordination with the Mumbai and Thane forest department, he said.

''Many of the rescued animals had to undergo emergency surgeries due to the nature of their injuries. Surgeries were performed on a monkey, owl and ibis that had sustained multiple injuries,'' Dr Rina Dev said.

In most cases, animals had suffered shock and trauma that led to severe dehydration and starvation, which could be due to displacement and distress because of fireworks, said Dr Priti Sathe, associate veterinarian with RAWW.

The rescued animals are being released back to their natural habitat after recovery, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)