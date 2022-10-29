Five boys flee children's home in Bihar

Five boys fled a government-run children's home in Bihar on Saturday morning, sending the administration into a tizzy.

One of the escapees was later caught from the adjoining Kanki village in West Bengal, said Rama Shankar Tiwari, the additional director of the state’s children's protection unit.

The boys, lodged at a children's home in Juljuli area of Kishanganj district, escaped through the bathroom window, he said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter.

Four of the fleeing inmates hailed from Muzaffarpur while one belonged to Madhepura.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and if any laxity was found on part of staff deployed at the children's home, action will be taken, Tiwari added.

