This technology could one day be used to land humans on Mars

NASA's upcoming technology demonstration could one day be used to land spacecraft on Mars. The Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) is a large-scale inflatable heat shield demonstration that will launch as a secondary payload with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) polar-orbiting weather satellite - Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) - scheduled for launch on November 1, 2022.

The aeroshell is made of an inflatable structure and a flexible thermal protection system, constructed from advanced materials with high-temperature limits. The thermal protection system has four components - the outer fabric is a woven ceramic, silicon carbide. Under the ceramic outer layers are two types of flexible insulation that keep high temperatures on the outside from getting to the gas barrier, which is the fourth component of the thermal protection system, and inflatable structure.

How will the technology help humans land on Mars?

The Martian atmosphere is much less dense compared to Earth and provides an extreme challenge for aerodynamic deceleration. While the atmosphere is thick enough to provide some drag but too thin to decelerate the spacecraft as quickly as it would in Earth's atmosphere.

According to NASA, LOFTID's large deployable aeroshell acts as a giant brake as it traverses the atmosphere of Mars. The aeroshell creates more drag than a traditional, smaller rigid aeroshell. It begins slowing down in the upper reaches of the atmosphere, allowing the spacecraft to decelerate sooner, at higher altitudes, while experiencing less intense heating.

This inflatable aeroshell technology enables a variety of proposed NASA missions to destinations such as Mars, Venus, Titan as well as return to Earth, the agency says.

After JPSS-2 reaches orbit, LOFTID will be put on a reentry trajectory from low-Earth orbit to prove if it can successfully slow down large payloads such as crewed spacecraft, robotic explorers, and rocket components.