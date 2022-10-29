Kharge slams Centre, asks why BJP govt is averse to grooming scientific temperament
- Country:
- India
Citing media reports, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday claimed that the Modi government plans to scrap nearly 300 science awards and asked why it is so averse to grooming scientific temperament.
Taking to Twitter, Kharge shared media reports which claimed that more than 300 government awards for scientists from ministries of science, space, health and family welfare, and earth sciences have been discontinued.
''Modi Govt has the lowest spending on R&D in the world and now they plan to scrap nearly 300 science awards,'' he said in a tweet.
These awards are not only for recognition but also help in funding the scientific community, Kharge said.
''Why is the BJP Govt so averse to groom(ing) scientific temperament,'' the Congress president asked.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk is under federal investigation, Twitter says in court filing
"Kharge will make Congress stronger as Opposition," Gehlot extends support to party veteran
Manish Tewari on Kharge: Congress needs a "safe pair of hands"
Elon Musk under federal investigation, reveals latest Twitter court filing
Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing