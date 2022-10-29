Left Menu

Kharge slams Centre, asks why BJP govt is averse to grooming scientific temperament

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 23:00 IST
Kharge slams Centre, asks why BJP govt is averse to grooming scientific temperament
  • Country:
  • India

Citing media reports, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday claimed that the Modi government plans to scrap nearly 300 science awards and asked why it is so averse to grooming scientific temperament.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge shared media reports which claimed that more than 300 government awards for scientists from ministries of science, space, health and family welfare, and earth sciences have been discontinued.

''Modi Govt has the lowest spending on R&D in the world and now they plan to scrap nearly 300 science awards,'' he said in a tweet.

These awards are not only for recognition but also help in funding the scientific community, Kharge said.

''Why is the BJP Govt so averse to groom(ing) scientific temperament,'' the Congress president asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022