Left Menu

Road bypass, tunnel project in MP's 'white tiger' region to open in Nov

An over 15-km long road bypass and tunnel project connecting two major districts, known as the first white tiger habitats in Madhya Pradeshs Vindhya region are expected to be inaugurated early next month, an official said.The two projects between Rewa and Sidhi districts on the eastern flank of the state, as per the official, will reduce the existing about 80 km distance between them by around 7 km and help in protecting wildlife from vehicular traffic.Out of the total 15.35 km long Churhat bypass road project, the twin tube six-lane tunnels run for about 2.9 km.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-10-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 15:18 IST
Road bypass, tunnel project in MP's 'white tiger' region to open in Nov
  • Country:
  • India

An over 15-km long road bypass and tunnel project connecting two major districts, known as the first 'white tiger habitats' in Madhya Pradesh's Vindhya region are expected to be inaugurated early next month, an official said.

The two projects between Rewa and Sidhi districts on the eastern flank of the state, as per the official, will reduce the existing about 80 km distance between them by around 7 km and help in protecting wildlife from vehicular traffic.

Out of the total 15.35 km long 'Churhat bypass' road project, the 'twin tube' six-lane tunnels run for about 2.9 km. The project was envisaged at a cost of about Rs 1,000 crore.

The project, launched in December 2018, is being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

''The bypass and tunnel project is expected to be inaugurated in early November,'' a state government officer said.

The 'Mohaniya Ghat' area on this route experienced traffick bottle necks and accidents due to the high gradient and sharp curves but the tunnels are expected to ease this trouble, he said.

Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari had recently said in a Twitter message that work was ''nearly complete'' on the Churhat bypass including the twin tunnel on the Rewa-Sidhi section of National Highway-75E in Madhya Pradesh.

The operationlisation of the twin tunnels will result in ''zero interference'' to movement of wildlife in the forests and as a result of the diversion of traffic, the natural habitat where 'White Tiger Mohan' lived, has been found to be restored, Gadkari had said.

In 1915, the first white tiger was spotted in Madhya Pradesh's Vindhya region, in which Rewa and Sidhi district falls. The rare breed of the big cat, which was caught for the first time, died in 1920.

Later, in 1951, a white tiger cub, named Mohan, was captured by Rewa's princely state ruler Maharaja Martand Singh from the forests of Sidhi district. It later became the progenitor of all known white tigers in the world. The country's only white tiger safari, inaugurated in 2016, is also located in this region at Mukundpur in the Satna district, adjoining Rewa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022