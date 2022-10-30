Tripura CM thanks PM for highlighting bio-village project in Maan Ki Baat

Chief Minister Manik Saha heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting the country's first bio-village in Tripura in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast on Sunday. Tripura Renewable Energy Development Authority (TREDA) in association with the Bio-Technology department has established the country's first bio-village at Daspara, in Sepahijala district, about 25 km from here. "I am very happy to see the Prime Minister highlighting and promoting the state's first bio-village on which work had started around two years ago. The concept of bio-village is environment-friendly. Water pumps for irrigation and lighting system are solar-powered", the chief minister told journalists. Sixty-four families residing at Daspara meet their energy requirement from solar power. The Bio-Technology department has extended help to the villagers, who were solely dependent on agriculture and fishery, by encouraging them to set up piggeries and take up goat-rearing as well. The Prime Minister in the radio programme on Sunday made a special reference to the successful implementation of the concept of bio-village in the northeastern state and applauded the efforts by the authorities.

Non-renewable sources of energy can be beneficial for remote areas of the state as transporting electrical energy is costly and not economically viable, the chief minister said. "We will work more on solar energy in the future", he said.

Daspara is one of the first bio-villages that has been developed based on the bio-village 2.0 conceptualised in Tripura to attain sustainable development goals. Work has started for setting up ten bio-village solar hamlets, especially in tribal-dominated areas, to promote solar energy in a big way, said an official of TREDA. Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb also thanked the Prime Minister for acknowledging the state's successful implementation of the first bio-village. "Thank you PM Narendra Modiji for recognising a small village of Tripura which is India's first Bio-Village in Mann Ki Baat today. The people of Tripura are thankful to your special attention towards Tripura", Deb said in a tweet.

