Left Menu

MP: Toll in fuel tanker fire in Khargone district grows to 10 as three more die

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 30-10-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 17:31 IST
MP: Toll in fuel tanker fire in Khargone district grows to 10 as three more die
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll in the fuel tanker fire incident in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh rose to 10 on Sunday after three more persons succumbed to injuries during treatment at an Indore-based hospital, a senior official said.

The fuel tanker had caught fire on Wednesday morning after it overturned near a village in Khargone district, some 125 kilometres from here, killing a woman on the spot, while another person died in the hospital the next day. The tanker exploded when people were collecting spilt fuel, officials had said.

On Saturday, five persons had died during the treatment at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore.

''Three more persons, including a woman, succumbed to burn injuries on Sunday during treatment at the MYH, taking the toll in the incident to 10,'' said Khargone district collector Kumar Purushottam.

Rangu Bai (19) had died on the spot and Meera had succumbed to injuries in the MYH on Thursday.

The district collector said that of the 17 persons who were shifted to the MYH for treatment, nine have succumbed to the injuries so far.

Apart from them, six more persons are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Khargone, Purushottam said.

A financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each was given to the families of the deceased for the last rites, he said. Meanwhile, the last rites of the deceased who died on Saturday were performed at their native village - Anjangaon on Sunday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022