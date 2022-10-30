MP: Toll in fuel tanker fire in Khargone district grows to 10 as three more die

The death toll in the fuel tanker fire incident in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh rose to 10 on Sunday after three more persons succumbed to injuries during treatment at an Indore-based hospital, a senior official said.

The fuel tanker had caught fire on Wednesday morning after it overturned near a village in Khargone district, some 125 kilometres from here, killing a woman on the spot, while another person died in the hospital the next day. The tanker exploded when people were collecting spilt fuel, officials had said.

On Saturday, five persons had died during the treatment at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore.

''Three more persons, including a woman, succumbed to burn injuries on Sunday during treatment at the MYH, taking the toll in the incident to 10,'' said Khargone district collector Kumar Purushottam.

Rangu Bai (19) had died on the spot and Meera had succumbed to injuries in the MYH on Thursday.

The district collector said that of the 17 persons who were shifted to the MYH for treatment, nine have succumbed to the injuries so far.

Apart from them, six more persons are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Khargone, Purushottam said.

A financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each was given to the families of the deceased for the last rites, he said. Meanwhile, the last rites of the deceased who died on Saturday were performed at their native village - Anjangaon on Sunday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)