SCOREBOARD: India vs South Africa

PTI | Perth | Updated: 30-10-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 18:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa here on Sunday. India K L Rahul c Markram b Lungi Ngidi 9 Rohit Sharma c and b Lungi Ngidi 15 Virat Kohli c Rabada b Lungi Ngidi 12 Suryakumar Yadav c Maharaj b Parnell 68 Deepak Hooda c de Kock b Nortje 0 Hardik Pandya c Rabada b Lungi Ngidi 2 Dinesh Karthik c Rossouw b Parnell 6 Ravichandran Ashwin c Rabada b Parnell 7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 4 Mohammed Shami run out 0 Arshdeep Singh not out 2 Extras: (b-5, lb-2, w-1) 8 Total: 133/9 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 23-1, 26-2, 41-3, 42-4, 49-5, 101-6, 124-7, 127-8, 130-9 Bowling: Wayne Parnell 4-1-15-3, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-26-0, Lungi Ngidi 4-0-29-4, Anrich Nortje 4-0-23-1, Keshav Maharaj 3-0-28-0, Aiden Markram 1-0-5-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

