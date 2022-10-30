Chhath Puja: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Sunday diverting vehicles on alternative routes in view of Chhath Puja celebrations at Wazirabad and near ITO here, officials said. Chhath Puja is being celebrated at various Yamuna ghats on October 30-31 from 4 pm to 10 pm and 4 am to 8 am, the Delhi Police tweeted. ''Commuters are advised to follow the following routes to reach their destination: 1. Use the Signature bridge instead of Old Wazirabad bridge. 2. Use Geeta colony flyover and Yamuna Pusta road towards Akshardham temple from Laxmi Nagar red light,'' it said.

Chhath puja is celebrated on the sixth day after Diwali and is also known as Surya Sashthi as it is dedicated to the Sun God. It is one of the most popular festivals in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Thousands of devotees thronged ghats and makeshift ponds to worship the Sun God on Sunday. Devotees worship the setting sun and the rising sun on Monday morning. It involves offering ''arghya'' to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water.

