Pre-Independence bridge collapses in Odisha's Kalahandi
- Country:
- India
Two cars got stuck as a pre-Independence bridge collapsed in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Sunday afternoon, an officer said.
Firefighters and police rescued the persons who were trapped in the cars. The incident happened near Bhagirathi Park at Bhawanipatna around 3 pm.
The bridge, which connects Bhawanipatna to Thuamul Rampur and Kashipur, was built in 1925 by the engineering department of the erstwhile princely state of Kalahandi.
The mishap disrupted road connectivity between Bhawanipatna and Thuamul Rampur and Kashipur, an official said.
PWD superintending engineer Ajit Babu said the cause of the collapse of the old bridge would be investigated.
A 40-metre-long bridge will be constructed at the spot, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhawanipatna
- Odisha
- Kalahandi
- Thuamul Rampur
- Kashipur
- Ajit Babu
ALSO READ
Odisha: 40 soft-shell turtles seized, 2 held
384 banking assistants inducted in 15 district central co-operative banks in Odisha
Odisha: Woman blackmailer arrested, assets over Rs 30 crore seized
CM Naveen Patnaik announces regularisation of services of 57,000 contract employees of Odisha govt, abolition of contractual hirings for state jobs.
Odisha to regularise 57,000 contract employees, abolish contractual hirings in state govt