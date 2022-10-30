Air pollution: Delhi Fire Services starts sprinkling water at 13 hotspots

The Delhi Fire Services on Sunday said it has begun sprinkling water at 13 hotspots to combat rising air pollution in the city.

The move comes after Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Sunday and even deteriorating to the 'severe' category in some areas. Forecasters said slow wind speed and an increase in stubble burning, especially in Punjab, may make it worse.

Officials said a fire tender with a four-member crew has been deployed at each spot to sprinkle water to curb pollution. ''Due to high pollution levels, Delhi Fire Service has been asked to sprinkle water in the capital preferably at or around hotspot area. As ordered, 13 fire tenders have been deputed so far,'' Atul Garg, Director, DFS. The 13 identified pollution hotspots include Narela, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, R K Puram, Bawana, Rohini Sector-16, Okhla, Jahangirpuri, Wazirpur and Mayapuri, officials said. Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said the Delhi government has set up 586 teams to ensure strict implementation of the ban on construction and demolition activities in the capital in view of worsening air quality.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said experts have forecast that wind speed and direction will become unfavourable from November 1 which will push the air quality index into the 'severe' category.

