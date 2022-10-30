Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat HM after bridge collapse, says NDRF team reaching soon
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the National Disaster Response Force NDRF will soon reach the site of a suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat and the administration has promptly carried out rescue and relief work.The nearly century-old suspension bridge collapsed Sunday evening in Gujarats Morbi and several people standing on it fell into the river, local officials said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will soon reach the site of a suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat and the administration has promptly carried out rescue and relief work.
The nearly century-old suspension bridge collapsed Sunday evening in Gujarat's Morbi and several people standing on it fell into the river, local officials said. "I am deeply saddened by the accident in Morbi. I have spoken to Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Home, Gujarat and other officials in this regard. "Local administration is engaged in relief work with full readiness, NDRF is also reaching the spot soon. The administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to the injured," Shah tweeted in Hindi. Officials said the bridge was recently reopened for people after renovation.
