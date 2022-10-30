Left Menu

Thoughts and prayers with affected people: Prez Murmu on Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said her thoughts and prayers are with the affected people in the bridge collapse tragedy in Gujarats Morbi and hoped that relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims.At least 32 people died after a suspension bridge, nearly a century old, on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 21:29 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said her thoughts and prayers are with the affected people in the bridge collapse tragedy in Gujarat's Morbi and hoped that relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims.

At least 32 people died after a suspension bridge, nearly a century old, on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening. Several people standing on the bridge fell into the river, local officials said.

''The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims,'' the president tweeted.

