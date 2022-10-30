Left Menu

Gujarat bridge collapse: 3 NDRF teams rushed to spot, another to be airlifted

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 21:32 IST
Gujarat bridge collapse: 3 NDRF teams rushed to spot, another to be airlifted
  • Country:
  • India

The National Disaster Response Force has rushed three teams to Gujarat's Morbi district where at least 32 people were killed after a suspension bridge over a river collapsed.

NDRF Director General (DG) Atul Karwal told PTI that the three teams have been moved from state capital Gandhinagar and Vadodara.

Another team will be airlifted in some time and it will move via road from Rajkot to the accident site, he said.

The teams comprise senior officers and rescuers, and they are carrying the required equipment, Karwal said.

A bridge, nearly a century-old, on the Machchhu river collapsed this evening. Several people standing on the bridge fell into the river, local officials said.

The bridge, which was recently reopened for the public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022