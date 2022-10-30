Gujarat bridge collapse: 3 NDRF teams rushed to spot, another to be airlifted

The National Disaster Response Force has rushed three teams to Gujarat's Morbi district where at least 32 people were killed after a suspension bridge over a river collapsed.

NDRF Director General (DG) Atul Karwal told PTI that the three teams have been moved from state capital Gandhinagar and Vadodara.

Another team will be airlifted in some time and it will move via road from Rajkot to the accident site, he said.

The teams comprise senior officers and rescuers, and they are carrying the required equipment, Karwal said.

A bridge, nearly a century-old, on the Machchhu river collapsed this evening. Several people standing on the bridge fell into the river, local officials said.

The bridge, which was recently reopened for the public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people, they said.

