PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-10-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 21:43 IST
Adityanath expresses grief over bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiityanath has expressed grief over deaths in a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday.

At least 32 persons were killed after a nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening, officials said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, ''Very sad news of a bridge collapsing has been received from Morbi in Gujarat. Praying to Shri Ram to help all the affected.'' There was a rush of people on the bridge, which was reopened to the public just four days ago following renovation work.

''At least 32 people have died in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse as our hospital has so far received that many bodies,'' Superintendent of Morbi Civil Hospital Dr Pradip Dudhrajia said.

