Mohamdabad airstrip to be developed as airport: UP Minister Jayveer Singh

The airstrip at Mohamdabad in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district will be developed as an airport for ease of tourist arrival to the Buddhist pilgrimage site of Sankissa, state Tourism and Culture Minister Jayveer Singh said Sunday.

He also said Sankissa will be developed as a hub of religious tourism to develop employment avenues for the locals. Land is being purchased by the tourism department for this purpose, the minister added.

''India has given the Buddha to the world who has spread the message of peace, brotherhood and humanity. The airstrip at Mohamdabad will be developed as an airport to provide air travel facilities to the tourists who visit the Buddhist pilgrimage place of Sankissa,'' Singh told PTI.

He claimed that with better facilities being provided, more tourists will visit such places which will open new employment avenues, thus achieving Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of making Uttar Pradesh a USD 2 trillion economy.

Sankissa came into prominence at the time of the Buddha. Emperor Ashoka later installed one of his pillars in the city, of which the elephant capital survives. He also built a stupa and a temple commemorating the visit of the Buddha to this place.

