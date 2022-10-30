Study emphasizes value of location planning for businesses

Business leaders should strive harder to comprehend locational strategy, a framework for understanding how an organization's geographic decisions fit into the larger corporate strategy, according to recent research published in the Global Strategy Journal. The authors of the study assert that as locational choices may have an impact on everything from branding to human resources to R&D, having this knowledge could provide organizations with an advantage over their rivals. "This is a big subject, like understanding your markets, understanding your competition, understanding your talent or human capital base and how to manage your employees, how to choose and manage and grow locations," says study author Richard Florida, a professor at the University of Toronto. "The location decision is one of the most important decisions a company can make -- and it's hard to undo."

Locational strategy is defined by Florida and co-author Patrick Adler, an assistant professor at the University of Hong Kong, using important ideas from management theory, corporate strategy, and economic geography. They discovered that management training generally fails to address spatial issues, so they improved their approach to the subject through their course on The City and Business in the MBA program at the Rotman School of the University of Toronto. They contend that the method is especially pertinent to the analysis of contemporary organizations' bloatedness, talent mobility, and intense competitiveness in regional economic policy.

To emphasize the significance of the subject, the paper is divided into three main sections: foundational definitions of contemporary locational strategy; recent contributions from economic geography and corporate strategy generally; and a set of reflections that may direct future research on corporate location. The realities of work in a post-pandemic environment is also discussed in the study. "This concept is even more important now with remote work," Florida says. "You have all these tech companies saying they're going to give up their leases, but how do you organize your people? How do you create a corporate culture? How do you bring them together and off site? Be more thoughtful about it: What does it mean to pull up roots and abandon a place?"

According to Florida, the purpose of the study was to combine corporate strategy with the conventional method of economic geography in placement selections. The authors discovered that locational planning for many firms was frequently an afterthought. The rising transition toward a knowledge-based economy, the growth of corporate locational competitions like Amazon's HQ2 and Tesla's Gigafactory, and the expanding usage of significant tax-payer incentives to support corporate location decisions are some of the main reasons they cite for its importance. They recommend that locational strategy be covered in MBA training as well as more extensive management training.

"For something so important - where you're going to locate - it needs to be given much more forethought," Florida says. (ANI)

