Left Menu

Philippines' Marcos to inspect storm damage as death toll hits 98

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is set on Monday to fly over flood-submerged districts to inspect the damage after Tropical Storm Nalgae barrelled across the Southeast Asian country over the weekend, killing at least 98 people. More than half the deaths were recorded in the southern autonomous region of Bangsamoro, often due to rain-induced landslides, the nation's disaster agency said.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 08:29 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 08:29 IST
Philippines' Marcos to inspect storm damage as death toll hits 98

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is set on Monday to fly over flood-submerged districts to inspect the damage after Tropical Storm Nalgae barrelled across the Southeast Asian country over the weekend, killing at least 98 people.

More than half the deaths were recorded in the southern autonomous region of Bangsamoro, often due to rain-induced landslides, the nation's disaster agency said. Some 63 people were reported missing, while 69 people were injured, the agency said.

The Bangsamoro region accounted for 53 deaths, with 22 people still missing, it said a bulletin. Damage to infrastructure due to heavy rains and strong winds was valued at 757.84 million pesos ($13.07 million), while losses in agriculture were estimated at 435.46 million pesos.

Marcos is scheduled on Monday to conduct aerial inspections of submerged villages in Cavite province, near the capital Manila. The leader has expressed shock over the number of deaths, particularly in Maguindanao province in Bangsamoro. Nalgae, which made landfall five times, was expected to leave the Philippines later on Monday and head towards southern China.

The Philippines sees an average 20 typhoons a year, with frequent landslides and floods blamed in part on the growing intensity of tropical cyclones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022