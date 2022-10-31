Morbi bridge collapse: Guj govt must be held responsible, says NCP leader

Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Clyde Crasto on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Gujarat must be held responsible for the bridge collapse in Morbi district in that state a day earlier in which more than 130 persons have died.

He alleged the work of renovation of this suspension bridge, on Machchhu river, was obtained after a ''government tender'', adding that it was opened for the public without a fitness certificate from the local civic body.

Questioning the Gujarat government for not being aware of this absence of fitness certificate when the repaired bridge was opened to the public (on Gujarat New Year Day on October 26), Crasto said the Centre must take up the issue seriously and ''heads must roll'' for the lapses.

