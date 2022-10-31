Left Menu

LIC picks up over 2 pc additional stake in Capri Global for Rs 257 cr

Capri Globals market capitalisation stands at Rs 13,014 crore.The scrip of LIC closed at Rs 604 on BSE, up 1.86 per cent. Capri Global settled 1.05 per cent higher at Rs 750.50.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 17:12 IST
LIC picks up over 2 pc additional stake in Capri Global for Rs 257 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has raised its stake in Capri Global Capital by 2 per cent over the last few months at an investment of Rs 257.37 crore.

Its shareholding in Capri Global has increased from 1,24,00,000 to 1,59,51,171 equity shares, increasing its stake from 7.052 per cent to 9.072 per cent of the paid up capital of the company, LIC said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Capri Global caters to different segments like MSME, construction, finance, affordable housing and indirect retail lending segments.

The new shares were acquired between June 10, 2022 to October 28, 2022 at an average cost of Rs 724.74 apiece.

As per regulatory norms, listed companies are required to disclose about change in shareholding of 2 per cent and above.

LIC said the share purchase was an investment function through an open market purchase. Capri Global's market capitalisation stands at Rs 13,014 crore.

The scrip of LIC closed at Rs 604 on BSE, up 1.86 per cent. Capri Global settled 1.05 per cent higher at Rs 750.50.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022