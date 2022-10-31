Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 19:22 IST
2 newly inaugurated community halls in Delhi's Rohini to be named after Sardar Patel: DDA
Two Delhi Development Authority community halls were inaugurated here on Monday by Lt Governor V K Saxena and those will be named after Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, an official said.

Built for Rs 11.30 crore, these halls in Rohini's Sector 18 and Sector 19 are equipped with a party area, library, gymnasium, elevators, senior citizen room, children's play area and parking facilities, they said.

Built for ensuring ''ease of living'' for the people, the L-G inaugurated the two community halls on the occasion of Patel's birth anniversary.

''These community halls will be named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (on the request of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta) paying tribute to India's first home minister on his birth anniversary,'' Saxena was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the DDA.

L-G Saxena said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Delhi an opportunity to host the G-20 summit.

''We should show the world that Delhi is not only the capital of the country but is also an excellent host, committed to its guests,'' he said.

DDA is also developing a socio-culture centre in Sector 10, Rohini on a public-private-partnership model. This centre, spread over 11 acres, is likely to be completed in the next three years, the statement said.

Earlier this year, three air-conditioned community halls were inaugurated at Sectors 7, 8 and 15 in Rohini, it added.

