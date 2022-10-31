Left Menu

SC seeks replies from Centre, states on plea for national health plan on lumpy skin disease

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 19:41 IST
SC seeks replies from Centre, states on plea for national health plan on lumpy skin disease
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre and six states on Monday on a plea that has sought the formulation of a national health plan on lumpy skin disease in cattle.

Lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral infection that affects cattle and causes fever, nodules on the skin, and can also lead to death. The disease spreads through mosquitoes, flies, lice and wasps by direct contact among cattle, and through contaminated food and water.

The plea, filed by Pune-based NGO Aryavarta Mahasabha Foundation, came up for hearing before a bench of justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala, which issued notices and sought responses from the Centre and the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

The plea, drafted by advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak, said lumpy skin disease has been rapidly spreading among cattle in eight states and more than 75,000 cattle have died due to it since July.

According to the plea, the Centre has begun administering the ''goat pox vaccine'' to all cattle in the affected states and said it is ''100-per cent effective'' against the disease.

''Already 1.5 crore doses have been administered in the eight affected states. The total cattle population in India is around 20 crore,'' the plea said, adding that the country has also developed an indigenous vaccine -- Lumpi-ProVacInd -- for the disease and two companies are manufacturing it.

It said animals are also essential for maintaining the ecological balance on earth and in recent years, the protection and welfare of animals have taken a prominent place in the country.

The plea said the milk yield could be severely impacted if vaccination is delayed.

It has sought a direction to the respondent states to formulate a national health plan on lumpy skin disease among cattle.

The petition has also sought the formulation of an action plan for vaccination of cattle within a reasonable time period and arrangements to bury the animals that have died from the disease and prevent its further spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022