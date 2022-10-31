Left Menu

ESO's VLT Survey Telescope captures ghostly remains of gigantic star

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garching | Updated: 31-10-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 20:16 IST
Image Credit: ESO/VPHAS+ team. Acknowledgement: Cambridge Astronomical Survey Unit

This image from the European Southern Observatory's (ESO's) VLT Survey Telescope shows the ghostly remains of a gigantic star in great detail, with the foreground bright blue stars adding sparkle to the image.

The extremely detailed view of the Vela supernova remnant, the remains of a massive star that ended its life in a powerful explosion around 11 000 years ago, is a mosaic of observations taken with the wide-field camera OmegaCAM at the VLT Survey Telescope (VST), hosted at ESO's Paranal Observatory in Chile.

Named after the southern constellation Vela (The Sails), this dramatic supernova remnant is one of the closest known to us - at only 800 light-years away from Earth.

"When the most massive stars reach the end of their life, they often go out with a bang, in an outburst called a supernova. These explosions cause shock waves that move through the surrounding gas, compressing it and creating intricate thread-like structures. The energy released heats the gaseous tendrils, making them shine brightly, as seen in this image," ESO explained in a post.

To the upper left of the image lies a neutron star, which happens to be a pulsar that spins on its own axis at an incredible speed of more than 10 times per second. Neutron stars are formed when a massive star runs out of fuel and collapses.

"What remains of the star is an ultra-dense ball in which the protons and electrons are forced together into neutrons — a neutron star," ESO explains.

The VLT Survey Telescope is hosted at ESO's Paranal site in Chile and it is one of the largest telescopes dedicated to surveying the night sky in visible light.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

