Pleasant Monday in Delhi, air quality in 'very poor' category

Pleasant weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 31.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the air quality dipped to the very poor category.The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasons average.Humidity levels oscillated between 96 and 42 per cent.The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday with mist in the morning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 20:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Pleasant weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 31.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the air quality dipped to the 'very poor' category.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Humidity levels oscillated between 96 and 42 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday with mist in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 32 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) read 361 at 8 pm.

The 24-hour average AQI on Saturday was 397, the worst since January. It was 354 on Thursday, 271 on Wednesday, 302 on Tuesday and 312 on Monday (Diwali).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ''poor'', 301-400 ''very poor'' and 401-500 ''severe'', while the AQI above 500 falls in the ''severe plus'' category.

