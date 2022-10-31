This video from NASA’s Solar Dynamic Observatory shows the Sun smiling

NASA has shared a video of the Sun, our life-giving star, smiling. It may sound weird, but the agency's Solar Dynamic Observatory (SDO) recently captured the smiling face of our nearest star.

Check out the video shared by NASA on Twitter that shows the Sun smiling near the end.

Launched in 2010, the Solar Dynamic Observatory constantly has greatly contributed to humanity's understanding of our closest star. The observatory is designed to help scientists understand the Sun's influence on Earth and Near-Earth space by studying how solar activity is created and drives space weather.

In another tweet, NASA shared an amazing picture of the smiling Sun captured by the observatory in ultraviolet light.

Say cheese! 📸Today, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space. pic.twitter.com/hVRXaN7Z31 — NASA Sun, Space & Scream 🎃 (@NASASun) October 26, 2022

The sun goes through a natural solar cycle approximately every 11 years, during which it shifts from relatively calm to stormy, then back again. At the peak of the cycle, called solar maximum, Sun's magnetic poles reverse, producing a greater number of sunspots, more energy and causing solar eruptions of particles.

The Solar Cycle 25 began in December 2019, and the Sun's activity will once again ramp up until solar maximum, predicted for 2025.

According to NASA, in the past week, the Sun ejected three solar flares, 23 coronal mass ejections, but no geomagnetic storms.