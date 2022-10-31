Left Menu

This video from NASA's Solar Dynamic Observatory shows the Sun smiling

Image Credit: NASA/SDO

NASA has shared a video of the Sun, our life-giving star, smiling. It may sound weird, but the agency's Solar Dynamic Observatory (SDO) recently captured the smiling face of our nearest star.

Check out the video shared by NASA on Twitter that shows the Sun smiling near the end.

Launched in 2010, the Solar Dynamic Observatory constantly has greatly contributed to humanity's understanding of our closest star. The observatory is designed to help scientists understand the Sun's influence on Earth and Near-Earth space by studying how solar activity is created and drives space weather.

In another tweet, NASA shared an amazing picture of the smiling Sun captured by the observatory in ultraviolet light.

The sun goes through a natural solar cycle approximately every 11 years, during which it shifts from relatively calm to stormy, then back again. At the peak of the cycle, called solar maximum, Sun's magnetic poles reverse, producing a greater number of sunspots, more energy and causing solar eruptions of particles.

The Solar Cycle 25 began in December 2019, and the Sun's activity will once again ramp up until solar maximum, predicted for 2025.

According to NASA, in the past week, the Sun ejected three solar flares, 23 coronal mass ejections, but no geomagnetic storms.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

