Use contemporary tech for infra projects without harming ecology: Minister V K Singh to engineers in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-11-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 00:10 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Gen_VKSingh)
Union Minister Gen (Retd) V K Singh on Monday reviewed ongoing development projects in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district and directed engineers to use contemporary technology for state-of-the-art infrastructure without harming the ecology, officials said.

The Union minister of state for road transport and highways and civil aviation visited Doda as part of an ongoing public outreach programme. He instructed the executing agencies to ensure the completion of projects within the given time frame.

The minister directed the district administration to send details of bottlenecks, if any, in the projects be it forest clearance or non-acquisition of land so that they can be taken up with concerned authorities for early redressal.

The minister also inspected the ongoing work on Khellani tunnel and was informed that 36 per cent of the construction on both the tubes is complete and the tentative date of completion of the project is April 24, 2023.

Singh directed the engineers to get the best expertise and use contemporary technology to give public state-of-the-art infrastructure without harming the ecology of the area, the official said.

Regarding the Chatergalla tunnel which shall connect Doda via Bhaderwah with Kathua district, the minister was informed that it will ensure all-weather road connectivity and reduce the distance by 28 km.

