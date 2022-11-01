Left Menu

Pakistan government approves plan to buy 300,000 tonnes of Russian wheat

"We have decided not to allow the private sector to import wheat," he said, adding that the government needed to save on its depleting foreign reserves. Standing and stored crops over millions of acres of farmland were damaged in the devastating floods caused by abnormal monsoon rains this season, which also washed away houses, bridges, roads and other infrastructure.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 00:12 IST
Pakistan government approves plan to buy 300,000 tonnes of Russian wheat

Pakistan's government on Monday approved a plan to buy 300,000 metric tonnes of wheat from Russia, the finance ministry said in a statement. The country's Economic Coordination Committee, which is headed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, approved the plan proposed by the ministry of commerce to procure wheat from the Russian government.

The wheat was priced at $372 per tonne and will be shipped between Nov. 1 and Jan. 15, the ministry said, adding that it will be a government to government deal. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the private sector would not be allowed to import the wheat to make it possible to get it at minimum price.

"One million tonnes of wheat has been imported, and another 1.6 million tonnes is being arranged," Sharif told an earlier news conference in Islamabad. "We have decided not to allow the private sector to import wheat," he said, adding that the government needed to save on its depleting foreign reserves.

Standing and stored crops over millions of acres of farmland were damaged in the devastating floods caused by abnormal monsoon rains this season, which also washed away houses, bridges, roads and other infrastructure. The floodwater will take months to dry out in southern Pakistan which might delay the cultivation of wheat and other crops for next season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022