Odd News Roundup: Equine passengers travel on first Russian train to N.Korea since COVID; Parisian undertaker aims to introduce bicycle hearse in France

A freight train carrying the "Orlov Trotter" horses left Russia's far east through the Khasan-Tumangan crossing, according to Russia's veterinary service. Quieter, environmentally conscious burials are a small but growing trend, and Plumereau says transporting the coffin with a specially designed cargo bike can confer a more down to earth pace to a funeral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2022 02:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 02:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

All the pretty horses: Equine passengers travel on first Russian train to N.Korea since COVID

Russia and North Korea restarted train travel for the first time since railway journeys were cut during the COVID pandemic with an unusually opulent cargo - 30 grey thoroughbred horses. A freight train carrying the "Orlov Trotter" horses left Russia's far east through the Khasan-Tumangan crossing, according to Russia's veterinary service. It posted a picture of several horses in a train wagon.

Parisian undertaker aims to introduce bicycle hearse in France

Undertaker Isabelle Plumereau cycled around Paris on a recent autumn day with a bicycle hearse that she hopes will soon bring a new "green" way of conducting funerals to the French capital. Quieter, environmentally conscious burials are a small but growing trend, and Plumereau says transporting the coffin with a specially designed cargo bike can confer a more down to earth pace to a funeral.

(With inputs from agencies.)

