World News Roundup: North Korea fires 4 ballistic missiles as U.S., Seoul end drills; France's far-right party RN elects Bardella as new president and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

North Korea fires 4 ballistic missiles as U.S., Seoul end drills

North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the western sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said, as Seoul and Washington ended a high-profile six-day military exercise. North Korea has launched a series of missiles this week, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile, drawing condemnation from the United States, South Korea and Japan, and raising speculation it could be preparing to resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time since 2017.

Activists block private jet traffic at Schiphol Airport

Environmental activists rushed onto the area where private jets are kept at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Saturday in an attempt to block them from departing. Hundreds of people had gathered in and around the airport for a demonstration against pollution organized by Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion.

France's far-right party RN elects Bardella as new president

France's far-right Rassemblement National (RN) elected Jordan Bardella as its new president on Saturday, overwhelmingly backing the 27-year-old European Parliament member to succeed Marine Le Pen in the post. Bardella, a party loyalist who had already been interim president for a year, won nearly 85% of party members' votes, against 15% for his challenger Louis Aliot, who is Le Pen's former partner.

Sweden to distance itself from Kurdish groups in bid to join NATO

Sweden's new government will distance itself from the Kurdish YPG militia as it tries to win Turkey's approval to join NATO, Sweden's foreign minister told Swedish Radio on Saturday. The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and its political branch PYD are considered by Turkey extensions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which launched an insurgency against Turkey in 1980 and is regarded as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

China vows to continue with 'dynamic-clearing' COVID strategy

China will persevere with its "dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID-19 cases as soon as they emerge, health officials said on Saturday, adding that measures must be implemented more precisely and meet the needs of vulnerable people. The country's strict COVID containment approach is still able to control the virus, despite the high transmissibility of COVID variants and asymptomatic carriers, an official from the China National Health Commission told a news conference.

Putin endorses evacuation of parts of Ukraine's Kherson region

Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly endorsed the evacuation of civilians from parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Friday, the latest sign of Russia's retreat in one of the most bitterly contested areas in Ukraine. "Now, of course, those who live in Kherson should be removed from the zone of the most dangerous actions, because the civilian population should not suffer," Putin told pro-Kremlin activists as he marked Russia's Day of National Unity.

Iran acknowledges drone shipments to Russia before Ukraine war

Iran acknowledged for the first time on Saturday that it had supplied Moscow with drones but said they were sent before the war in Ukraine, where Russia has used drones to target power stations and civilian infrastructure. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said a "small number" of drones had been supplied to Russia a few months before Moscow's forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

At least 13 killed in Russian nightclub fire

At least 13 people died after a fire broke out in a busy nightclub in the Russian city of Kostroma, officials said on Saturday. Kostroma is a city of around 270,000 people, 300 km (190 miles) northeast of Moscow on the banks of the river Volga.

From Russia with cash: Georgia booms as Russians flee Putin's war

As war chokes Europe, a small nation wedged beneath Russia is enjoying an unexpected economic boom. Georgia is on course to become one of the world's fastest-growing economies this year following a dramatic influx of more than 100,000 Russians since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin's mobilization drive to drum up war recruits.

Pope Francis thrills small Gulf Catholic community with big Mass

Pope Francis said Mass for thousands of Catholics in Bahrain on Saturday, thrilling members of the small foreign Catholic community from around the Gulf and urging them to show kindness to their hosts, even if they feel sometimes badly treated. The crowd of about 30,000 people that filled Bahrain's National Stadium was the second-largest gathering for a papal Mass on the Arabian Peninsula, following one that drew more than 100,000 in the United Arab Emirates in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)