Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'; Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over and more

The green reveals a change from the local grapevine genome's archetype that indicates a longer ripeness cycle, increasingly coveted by winemakers in Spain and worldwide. Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over Spain briefly closed the airspace over the northeastern region of Catalonia and three other regions on Friday, causing delays to around 300 flights, as remnants of a Chinese rocket passed by before hitting the ocean off Mexico's coast, authorities said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 10:29 IST
Science News Roundup: Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'; Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over and more
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change

When Spanish genetics researcher Pablo Carbonell spots a green rectangle among the endless grey rows on his computer's screen, it could be good news for winemakers struggling with the impact of a warmer climate. The green reveals a change from the local grapevine genome's archetype that indicates a longer ripeness cycle, increasingly coveted by winemakers in Spain and worldwide.

Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over

Spain briefly closed the airspace over the northeastern region of Catalonia and three other regions on Friday, causing delays to around 300 flights, as remnants of a Chinese rocket passed by before hitting the ocean off Mexico's coast, authorities said. "Due to the risk associated with the passage of the space object CZ-5B through the Spanish airspace, flights have been totally restricted from 9:38 a.m. to 10:18 a.m. (0838-0918 GMT) in Catalonia and other communities," Catalonia's emergency service said on its Twitter account.

Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilising'

Iran's Revolutionary Guards tested a new satellite-carrying rocket on Saturday, state media reported, a move the United States called "unhelpful and destabilising". Washington fears the same long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran has regularly denied having any such intention.

Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere

Remnants of China's most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, re-entered the atmosphere on Friday at 6:08 p.m. Beijing time (10:08 GMT), China Manned Space said. Most of the remnants burnt up during re-entry and remaining remnants landed in area with coordinates 101.9 degrees west, 9.9 degrees north, the agency said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022