Science News Roundup: 'Exceptional' discovery as ancient bronze statues emerge in Tuscany; Factbox-'Beaver blood moon' offers world's last total lunar eclipse until 2025
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
'Exceptional' discovery as ancient bronze statues emerge in Tuscany
Archaeologists in Italy have found more than two dozen beautifully preserved bronze statues dating back to ancient Roman times in thermal baths in Tuscany, in what experts are hailing as an "exceptional" discovery. The statues were found over the last two weeks in San Casciano dei Bagni, a hilltop town about 160 kilometres (100 miles) north of Rome where archaeologists have been exploring ancient ruins for the last three years.
Factbox-'Beaver blood moon' offers world's last total lunar eclipse until 2025
Nighttime skywatchers from East Asia to North America will be treated to the rare spectacle of a "Beaver blood moon" on Tuesday, weather permitting, as the Earth, moon and sun align to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. Here are some key facts about the upcoming celestial display, unfolding in an exceedingly unusual concurrence with Election Day in the United States, and about lunar eclipses in general.
