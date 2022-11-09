Amarja Hills – One of the largest Farmhouse Projects in India aims at adding another 150 villas over the next three years with an investment of approximately Rs 500-550 crores

Amarja Hills, located at Pawna near Lonavala aims at building over 150 villas in addition to the existing 60 plus villas. It is spread over 300 acres of land on the hills amidst the Sahyadri mountain ranges of Lonavala with breathtaking views of the mountains and Pawna Dam. Over 100 acres has been developed with Wooden houses, Russian Log houses, Personalized designer villas and Swiss Chalets. With plot sizes ranging from half acre to 3 acres, Amarja lets investors and homebuyers to be a part of one of the largest farmhouse projects in the country, by giving them the opportunity to own and live in holiday homes while enjoying the pristine beauty of nature.

Located just 2 hours away from Mumbai and 20 kms from Lonavala, Amarja Hills is a PMRDA approved project that boasts of a magnificent 44,000 square feet landscape garden and has the outskirts of Lonavala in its portfolio. It was built with an indomitable spirit to develop luxury homes and provide a world-class lifestyle. Since their foundation, they have endeavoured to develop properties that correspond to the latest construction technology with state-of-the-art architecture and the best of amenities such as private swimming pool & jacuzzi, private tennis court and golf course, gazebo, private garden, open deck and kids play area. Amarja is already home to some of the well-known celebrities and industrialists.

''Post the pandemic, people have started recognising and acknowledging private vacation homes, owing to the privacy and exclusivity it offers. Homebuyers and traditional resort-goers across the country have switched to the vogue of luxury staycations in their second homes surrounded by the serenity of nature, away from the hustle and bustle of the metro cities,'' commented Manoj Sainani, Founder – Amarja Hills and Nanak Properties.

Amarja Hills offers various farmhouse and villa choices ranging from a Hybrid Villa, Designer Villa, Swiss Chalet to a Russian Log House, for homebuyers to own, and also gives the privilege of buying a plot of land in the gated community and customizing the second homes as per their preference. The villas which have been built on Amarja Hills make their own statement by way of expansive living spaces that bring the green exteriors indoors. The ease of living at Amarja Hills is facilitated by the nearby markets, garage and hospitals which are at a close proximity to the property.

The project combines the charm of natural settings with a premium outlook that adds to the quality of life. Environmentally sustainable ideas have also been put into practice by Amarja Hills through installation of independent wind-mills, solar energy, adaptation of rain water harvesting and preservation of wild forests and natural landscape to support ecological growth and protection. Hence the project surrounds the idea of appreciation of nature in its truest form.

About Amarja Hills: Conceived in 1998, Nanak Properties was built with an indomitable spirit to develop luxury homes and provide world-class lifestyle. And since our inception, we have always endeavoured to develop properties that conform to the latest construction technology and contemporary living.

Founded by Mr. Manoj Sainani and Mr. Sumit Chawla, Nanak Properties is a developer of luxury homes that aims to provide world-class lifestyle to its distinguished clientele. We have been delighting our clients with our state-of-the-art residential complexes and premium homes. For instance, at Amarja Hills - one of our foremost projects, we have adopted the latest construction disciplines and technology to give you state-of-the-art villas, chalets and bungalows at Lonavala.

Today, Nanak Properties is considered one of the foremost developers of our country. And in the future, we envision to lead with faith of all those who associate with us and provide them with the best-in-class services.

