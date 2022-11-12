World News Roundup: Nineteen dead in Egypt after bus falls into canal - Health Ministry; Kelly's win in Arizona leaves Democrats one seat shy of Senate control and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Biden seeks transparency from Cambodia PM on China role at navy base

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday raised concerns with the leader of Cambodia about Chinese activities at it Ream Naval Base, stressing the importance of full transparency, the White House said. Biden in a meeting with long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen on the sidelines of an international summit also urged him to release activists held on politically motivated charges and open up political and civic space ahead of elections next year, the White House said in a statement.

Nineteen dead in Egypt after bus falls into canal - Health Ministry

Nineteen people were killed and six others were injured when a bus fell into a canal in northern Egypt on Saturday, the Health Ministry said. The bus was carrying some 35 people when it derailed on a highway and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town, in the northern governorate of Daqahlia, according to security sources.

Kelly's win in Arizona leaves Democrats one seat shy of Senate control

Incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly defeated Republican Blake Masters on Friday to win a U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, a contest that left Democrats one seat short in the battle for control of the chamber with two more races to be decided. The win by Kelly, a former astronaut whose wife, Gabby Giffords, survived an assassination attempt when she was a U.S. lawmaker, meant Democrats had battled to a 49-49 tie in the race for the Senate.

Iranian archer says she did not notice headscarf falling off

An Iranian archer has said she did not notice her hijab falling from her head during an awards ceremony in Tehran, after a video appeared to show her allowing the headscarf to drop in what was widely assumed to be a show of support for nationwide protests. In a video posted on Instagram, Parmida Ghasemi said she had not noticed the hijab falling "due to wind and a lot of stress".

U.S. seeks 15 years for Elizabeth Holmes over Theranos fraud

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes should spend 15 years in prison and pay $800 million in restitution to investors defrauded in the blood testing start-up, U.S. prosecutors recommended late on Friday. The Department of Justice recommendation, made in a court filing, came as Holmes prepares to be sentenced next week.

Dying lands: Farmers fight to save the 'skin of the Earth'

In America's dusty Corn Belt this spring, the land was drowning. In China's Yangtze river basin, it's bone dry. Farmers in both are fighting a losing battle to save the soil that produces our food. Carolyn Olson figures she did everything she could to protect her 1,100-acre farm near Cottonwood, Minnesota. She grows three-foot-high tall-grass buffer strips around her fields to protect the soil and in winter plants crops to provide ground cover.

Biden says U.S.-ASEAN pact to address 'biggest issues of our time'

Southeast Asian heads of government held talks on Saturday with visiting global leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, who hailed the launch of a new U.S.-ASEAN pact as a critical step towards tackling "the biggest issues of our time".

In his first visit to Southeast Asia as president, Biden said the region was at the heart of his administration's Indo-Pacific strategy and Washington was committing resources, not just rhetoric, under a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Some countries have resisted 1.5°C goal in COP27 text, US says

A few countries have resisted mentioning a global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in the official text of the COP27 summit in Egypt, U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry said at the conference on Saturday. "You're absolutely correct. There are very few countries, but a few, that have raised the issue of not mentioning this word or that word," Kerry said when asked about opposition by some governments to mentioning the 1.5C target.

Russia says it renewed demands over fertiliser exports at U.N. talks

Russia on Saturday restated its insistence on unhindered access to world markets for its food and fertiliser exports after what it called a "thorough exchange of views" with U.N. officials the day before in Geneva. In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry did not address the question of whether Moscow is ready to renew the Black Sea initiative agreed in July that allowed Ukraine to resume grains exports - a deal that expires on Nov. 19.

Ukrainians celebrate soldiers retaking Kherson, Russia's latest defeat

Jubilant residents welcomed Ukrainian troops arriving in the centre of Kherson on Friday after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion began in February. "Today is a historic day. We are getting the south of the country back, we are getting Kherson back," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an evening video address.

