Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-11-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 12:39 IST
Image Credit: NASA

NASA's Artemis I spacecraft, Orion, is gearing up for an outbound powered lunar flyby on Monday, November 21, during which the spacecraft will pass within 80 miles (130 km) of the lunar surface.

Orion is enroute to the Moon as the first mission of the Artemis program. The uncrewed spaceship lifted off Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

According to the agency, Orion's outbound powered flyby will begin at 7:44 a.m. while its lunar closest approach will happen at 7:57 a.m. This burn is the first of a pair of maneuvers required to enter a distant retrograde orbit (DRO) around the Moon. DRO provides a highly stable orbit where little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space to put Orion's systems to the test in an environment far from Earth.

The mission engineers expect to lose communication with Orion as it passes behind the Moon for approximately 34 minutes starting at 7:26 a.m. The agency's Deep Space Network (DSN) will acquire the spacecraft once it emerges from behind the Moon.

Four days later, another burn using the European Service Module (ESM) will insert the Artemis I spacecraft into distant retrograde orbit beyond the Moon, where it will remain for about a week to test spacecraft systems.

At 1:25 p.m. CST on Nov. 20, Orion had traveled 232,683 miles from Earth and was 39,501 miles from the Moon, cruising at 371 miles per hour.

