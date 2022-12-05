Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Cineworld creditors mull sale of east European theatres -Bloomberg News

Cineworld Group PLC's lenders have held talks on breaking up the bankrupt cinema chain and selling its eastern Europe operations, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Bids of around $1 billion were more likely to meet the lender group's threshold for a sale of the movie theatre chain's Cinema City and Yes Planet theatres in eastern Europe, and Rav-Chen operations in Israel, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, adding that no formal process had started yet.

