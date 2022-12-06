Left Menu

Curadev Pharma Receives FDA 'Study May Proceed' Letter for its Investigational New Drug Application of CRD3874, an IV-Administered STING Agonist for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid cancers

Curadev Pharma, a small molecule drug discovery and development company focused on the generation of novel therapeutics for the treatment of intractable diseases such as cancer has received a Study May Proceed letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration FDA to begin a Phase 1 study of its lead STING agonist CRD3874 in advancedmetastatic solid cancers.

PTI | Boston | Updated: 06-12-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 11:48 IST
Curadev Pharma Receives FDA 'Study May Proceed' Letter for its Investigational New Drug Application of CRD3874, an IV-Administered STING Agonist for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid cancers
Representative Image Image Credit: PRNewswire
  • Country:
  • United States

Curadev Pharma, a small molecule drug discovery and development company focused on the generation of novel therapeutics for the treatment of intractable diseases such as cancer has received a Study May Proceed letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin a Phase 1 study of its lead STING agonist CRD3874 in advanced/metastatic solid cancers. The study will be performed at a leading US cancer center.

Successful clearance of tumors by the immune system requires the action of Type I IFNs. When activated in cells of the tumor microenvironment and lymph nodes, the immune adaptor protein STING coordinates proinflammatory immune responses by generating Type I IFNs and NF-κB activated cytokines. The human STING gene is polymorphic, with five major variants covering 98.8% of the population.

CRD3874 is a potent allosteric activator of all major human STING variants covering 98.8% of the population and is differentiated from the CDN class of STING agonists. CRD3874 displays strong T cell dependent anti-tumor activity when dosed through either the IV or IT routes in a range of syngeneic tumor models as a single agent or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. As would be anticipated for an immune-modulated mechanism of action, mice that experienced complete tumor regression on treatment were refractory to challenge from re-engrafted tumor cells. ''Immune evasion is an absolute requirement for the establishment of cancers. The systemic activation of STING by intravenous infusion of CRD3874-SI in patients with cancer is an attempt to re-activate dormant or disrupted immune mechanisms of tumor clearance,'' says Dr. Arjun Surya, CEO & CSO of Curadev.

About Curadev: Curadev is a small molecule drug discovery and development biotech with an exciting portfolio of research programs that have yielded patent protected drug candidates. Founded in 2010, Curadev has created a premier translational research organization known for prescient target selection and high quality, data-driven program execution. Programs at Curadev seek to ameliorate disease by translating cutting edge discoveries into new medicines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
3
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022