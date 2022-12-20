Left Menu

NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar array

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-12-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 21:29 IST
NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar array
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)
  • Country:
  • United States

Two NASA astronauts are gearing up for a spacewalk on Wednesday, December 21, to install a rollout solar array which will augment power on the International Space Station (ISS).

Expedition 68 Flight Engineers Frank Rubio and Josh Cassada will exit the station's Quest airlock at 7:45 a.m. EST to install an International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA) to increase electrical power generation for the 4A power channel on the station's port truss.

The iROSA arrived at the orbiting laboratory on November 27, following a launch aboard NASA's 26th SpaceX Dragon commercial resupply mission. According to NASA, the iROSAs will increase power generation capability by up to 30%, increasing the station's total available power from 160 kilowatts to up to 215 kilowatts.

The agency will provide live coverage of the spacewalk, which will last about seven hours, on NASA Television, the app, and its website.

An additional spacewalk may be conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 27, if more time is needed to complete the iROSA installation. NASA has planned a total of six excursions for the iROSA installation and Wednesday's spacewalk will be the fourth one.

(To be updated)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022