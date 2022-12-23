Left Menu

Hubble peeks into a nearby galaxy orbiting our Milky Way

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-12-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 15:12 IST
Hubble peeks into a nearby galaxy orbiting our Milky Way
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA Acknowledgement: Josh Barrington

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope keeps on releasing stunning images of the cosmos, with the above image being one of them. The image shows part of the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a small nearby galaxy that orbits our Milky Way galaxy.

This image shows part of the Tarantula Nebula's outskirts - a famously beautiful nebula located within the LMC. A frequent target for Hubble, the nebula is home to the hottest, most massive stars known.

Unlike most images of the LMC, the colour seen here is completely different. This is because a different set of filters was used in this image. The customary R filter, which selects the red light, was replaced by a filter letting through the near-infrared light. In traditional images, the hydrogen gas appears pink because it shines most brightly in the red. Here, however, other less prominent emission lines dominate in the blue and green filters.

Hubble is a project of international cooperation between NASA and ESA. Since its 1990 launch, the space-based telescope has been beaming back breathtaking images, changing humanity's fundamental understanding of the universe.

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Medical Field

The Future of Virtual Reality in Medicine

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022