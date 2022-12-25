Science News Roundup: Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink Nature is in crisis, and it's only getting worse. As species vanish at a rate not seen in 10 million years, more than 1 million species are currently on the brink.
Nature is in crisis, and it's only getting worse. As species vanish at a rate not seen in 10 million years, more than 1 million species are currently on the brink. Humans are driving this extinction crisis through activities that take over animal habitats, pollute nature and fuel global warming, scientists say. A new global deal to protect nature agreed on Dec. 19 has the potential to help, and scientists are urging the world's nations to ensure the deal is a success.
