Left Menu

Maha govt's health scheme to include more ailments for needy patients: CM Shinde

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-01-2023 14:49 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 14:44 IST
Maha govt's health scheme to include more ailments for needy patients: CM Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the state government will revisit its health scheme to cover additional ailments under it for the benefit of maximum number of the needy people.

He was speaking at a midnight blood donation camp organised by the Thane unit of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena here.

The CM also donated blood at the camp.

Shinde said the government will include additional ailments for patients under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule scheme, while some other illnesses which are not relevant will be removed from the scheme, he said.

''We want to see that this scheme benefits maximum number of needy persons and those who cannot afford costly treatments,'' he said.

Shinde also said the chief minister's relief fund ''which was closed for two-and-a-half years'', has been started and a sum of Rs 11 crore disbursed to more than 1,000 people in the last five months.

The CM said the state government and his party, because of their work, have become popular among people in the last five-six months.

''We work on the principles and guidelines of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray and (late Sena leader) Anand Dighe,'' he said.

Shinde became the CM on June 30 last year after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed.

At the camp, Shinde also lauded a physically challenged man who had donated blood 121 times in 25 states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023