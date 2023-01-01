Ropeway from Mantra Devi temple to Adi Badri to be constructed: Haryana CM

Announcing a New Year gift for the devotees visiting the Mantra Devi temple here, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said a ropeway from the shrine to Adi Badri will be constructed for the convenience of people.

With this, the mountainous region from Kalka to Kalesar of the Shivalik hills would be developed as a pilgrimage circuit, including Chhota Tirlokpur, Adi Badri, Lohgarh, Kapalmochan and Kalesar, Khattar said.

To execute the plan, the Public Works Department (PWD) will also explore the possibility of constructing a 10-metre-wide road, the chief minister said while addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of a memorial of great Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur to be constructed at Lohgarh in Yamunanagar district.

He said a ropeway from the temple to Adi Badri will be constructed for the convenience of the people visiting here.

Besides, the BJP-JJP government in the state also plans to introduce adventure sports activities, such as trekking, in the region. With these efforts of the government, tourism will get a boost in the state and employment opportunities will be created for the locals, Khattar said.

He said the memorial will certainly revive the saga of bravery and sacrifice of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur in Lohgarh, the first capital of the ''Sikh Raj'' established by him.

The chief minister said Lohgarh, which shares its boundaries with Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, would be developed as a ''mini city''.

The foundation stone was laid by Khattar for the boundary wall and other projects for the revival of an ancient fort here.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said his government is making constant efforts to promote tourism in the state, adding that a Film City Centre is being developed on a 50-acre land at Pinjore.

He said the government has launched ''Sant Mahapurush Samman'' and ''Vichar Prachar Prasar Yojana'' to celebrate the birth anniversaries of great men and seers and spread their teachings among the masses.

