Sea Cucumbers worth Rs 1.35 cr seized in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-01-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 19:40 IST
Over 300 kg of Sea Cucumbers worth Rs 1.35 crore was seized in a coastal town in Tamil Nadu, the Coast Guard said here on Sunday.

Acting on specific inputs, officials at the Coast Guard Station in Mandapam deployed a team which seized the Sea Cucumbers in Attangarai sea shore area, an official release said.

The smugglers allegedly fled the scene on sighting the Coast Guard personnel.

Sea Cucumbers are listed as endangered species under the sections of Wildlife Protection Act 1972 since it plays a significant role in maintaining the biodiversity in the marine ecosystem, it said.

Coast Guard Station Mandapam is located in Ramanathapuram district about 550 km from here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

