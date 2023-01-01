Left Menu

All-time liquor sale in Kerala on a high during New Year eve: BEVCO

Kerala saw an all-time record-breaking liquor sale of over Rs 100 crore on New Years eve, according to a source in the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd BEVCO.It was an all-time record for December 31 and for any other day of the year till now, the source told PTI.On December 31, 2022, around Rs 107 crore worth of alcohol was sold from the 268 BEVCO outlets across the State, the source said.During the festive season from December 22 to December 31, alcohol worth around Rs 690 crore was sold, he said.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 01-01-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 22:57 IST
All-time liquor sale in Kerala on a high during New Year eve: BEVCO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala saw an all-time record-breaking liquor sale of over Rs 100 crore on New Year's eve, according to a source in the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (BEVCO).

''It was an all-time record for December 31 and for any other day of the year till now,'' the source told PTI.

On December 31, 2022, around Rs 107 crore worth of alcohol was sold from the 268 BEVCO outlets across the State, the source said.

During the festive season from December 22 to December 31, alcohol worth around Rs 690 crore was sold, he said. The highest sales as on December 31 were reported from the BEVCO outlet on Powerhouse Road in Thiruvananthapuram where alcohol worth Rs 1.12 crore was sold, he said.

''All BEVCO outlets, including those in high-range areas of the State, saw sales of more than Rs 10 lakh. We have never seen such sales in those areas,'' the source said.

The reasons for the increased sales were improved logistics, availability of stock and better enforcement by the Excise Department against sale of illicit liquor, the source further said.

He said of the Rs 690 crore made during the festive season, about Rs 600 crore would go to the government as tax and duties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
2
Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global
4
Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023