Left Menu

Snowmobiler killed in large avalanche in southern Montana

Montana.Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City on New Years Eve when one of them triggered the slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet 183 vertical meters.

PTI | Montana | Updated: 01-01-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 23:40 IST
Snowmobiler killed in large avalanche in southern Montana
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City on New Year's Eve when one of them triggered the slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters). The buried rider, who was covered in 5 feet (152 centimeters) of snow, was wearing an avalanche airbag backpack, but it wasn't deployed. Both riders, whose names have not been released, had shovels and probes, but neither was wearing an avalanche beacon.

Another group of snowmobilers helped search for the missing rider and found his body about an hour later. The avalanche was about 2-4 feet (61-122 centimeters) deep, 500 feet (152 meters) wide and 600 feet (183 meters) long. It broke on weak snow near the bottom of the snowpack. The accident marked the third avalanche fatality this winter season, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, which tracks the deaths nationally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
2
Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global
4
Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023