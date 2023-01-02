Left Menu

Four contractors go missing in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 02-01-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 13:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Four contractors engaged in road construction work have allegedly gone missing in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, an official said on Monday.

According to the families of the missing persons, the contractors went untraceable from Gorna area, around 4 km from the district headquarters under Kotwali police station limits, where they went for a visit on December 25.

The local administration and police have not received any complaint about the missing contractors, superintendent of police (SP) Anjaneya Varshney said.

Contractors Nimendra Kumar Diwan and Neelchandra Nag from Kondagaon district, Temru Nagar of Bastar and Chapdi Bataiya from Dantewada district are allegedly missing.

Talking to reporters, relatives of the missing persons claimed that the contractors may have been abducted by Naxalites.

Social activist Soni Sori and the families appealed for the release of contractors if they are custody of Naxalites.

